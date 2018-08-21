Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new traffic control plan began Tuesday on Corona Drive.

Eastbound one-way traffic on Corona Drive will shift to the newly constructed pavement on the north side of Corona Drive starting at Flynn Parkway to Embassy Drive.

The newly constructed Flynn Parkway, Tiger Lane and Corona Drive intersection will be open to all traffic.

Corona Drive will also remain one-way to eastbound traffic between Flynn Parkway and Everhart Road.

Drivers must be mindful when you're driving through the area.

