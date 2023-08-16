New US 77 mainlanes to open Wednesday around noon, TxDOT says

BISHOP, Texas — Traffic will switch Wednesday afternoon to a new section of US 77 just south of Robstown.
Drivers will take the new lanes on southbound US 77 around noon Wednesday, TxDOT officials said. It is part of the US 77 Driscoll Relief Route Project. Here's what drivers can expect:
- Around noon Wednesday, the new section of US 77 southbound mainlanes will be opened to traffic. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution in the transition area since workers may still be present.
- Driscoll traffic is encouraged to use FM 665 exit.
- Also, around noon Wednesday, the new section of US 77 southbound frontage road will be opened to traffic. Again, motorists are urged to slow down and drive with caution since workers may be present.
"The relief route project is part of a larger, ongoing initiative to upgrade sections of US 77 to Interstate 69 standards in order to enhance mobility and safety by removing high-speed interstate traffic from low-speed urban traffic, a statement from TxDOT said.
The project began in February 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
