New US 77 mainlanes to open Wednesday around noon, TxDOT says

Traffic will switch to the new lanes just south of Robstown, officials said.

BISHOP, Texas — Traffic will switch Wednesday afternoon to a new section of US 77 just south of Robstown.

Drivers will take the new lanes on southbound US 77 around noon Wednesday, TxDOT officials said. It is part of the US 77 Driscoll Relief Route Project. Here's what drivers can expect:

"The relief route project is part of a larger, ongoing initiative to upgrade sections of US 77 to Interstate 69 standards in order to enhance mobility and safety by removing high-speed interstate traffic from low-speed urban traffic, a statement from TxDOT said.

The project began in February 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

