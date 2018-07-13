CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi drivers should continue to expect nightly closures of lanes of SPID and its frontage roads near Carroll Lane and Everhart Road next week as construction continues.

The closures will include mainlaines of SPID at various locations, the closure of the SPID and Carroll Lane intersection and one eastbound frontage road lane east of Everhart Road. They are scheduled during the overnight hours of 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday, July 15, through Thursday, July 19.

All work is weather permitting.

The intersection of Carroll Lane and SPID will be closed nightly Sunday through Thursday as crews perform overpass upgrades. Drivers traveling north on Carroll Lane will have to take the eastbound frontage road of SPID to the Weber Road turnaround. Drivers traveling south on Carroll Lane will have to take the westbound frontage road of SPID to the Kostoryz Road turnaround.

As for the SPID mainlanes, all eastbound lanes of SPID between Weber and Everhart roads will be closed overnight Sunday through Tuesday. Eastbound traffic will have to exit at Weber Road and will be able to re-enter SPID east of Everhart Road. On Wednesday and Thursday night, just one eastbound lane of SPID between Carroll Lane and Weber Road will be closed.

Two westbound lanes of SPID between Everhart Road and Carroll Lane will be closed Sunday through Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday night, two westbound lanes of SPID between Weber Road and Carroll Lane will be closed.

Eastbound frontage roads of SPID will also be affected. The entrance ramp east of Weber Road will be closed overnights Sunday through Tuesday. Traffic can enter the freeway after the Everhart Road intersection. Also, one eastbound frontage road lane east of Everhart will be closed Sunday through Thursday.

The City also wants to remind drivers that road crews will be working on improvements to the traffic signals at the SPID and Bear Lane intersection between 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 19-20. The intersection will remain open but motorists should be aware of workers in the area. Traffic fines double in work zones.

