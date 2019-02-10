CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A heads up to Corpus Christi drivers: If you regularly use the connector from northbound State Highway 286 to northbound I-37 at night, be prepared to be sent on a detour.

From Wednesday, Oct. 2, until Tuesday, Oct. 8, the direct connector from northbound Crosstown Expressway to northbound I-37 will be closed every night from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. The closure is part of the ongoing new Harbor Bridge Project.

Drivers who need to access northbound I-37 from northbound Highway 286 will have to exit on Leopard Street. Detours will be in place and traffic signs will direct drivers through alternate routes.

All work is weather permitting.

