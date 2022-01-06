Ocean Drive revived: City to celebrate completion of Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project

Ocean Drive is revived! The $10 million project that started in October of 2020 is officially completed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’re driving along Ocean Drive you may notice there’s no more lane closures, detours, or big traffic cones! The Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project is complete and city leaders are set to celebrate Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

The $10.7 million project is part of the “Revive the Drive” program and started in October of 2020.

“It has been 48 years since this road has been redone and overlaid,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The project included the structural mill and overlay of Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin Road.

The project is complete right in time for summer traffic as folks head out around town for fun in the sun.

“Our signature road of Ocean Drive provides unrivaled views of our picturesque bay and now we’re affording them not only to our residents, but to our guests and everyone who comes to visit Corpus Christi,” said Mayor Guajardo.

The project also added pavement markings, bike lanes, new signage, sidewalks, and driveways.

Mayor Guajardo said taking care of our roads across the sparkling city by the sea is extremely important.

“We have a lot of streets to fix, but we’ve had such success,” said Mayor Guajardo.

Mayor Guajardo adds there are more ribbon cutting ceremonies coming up including Laguna Shores and Ayers.