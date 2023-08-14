Arkansas State Police are investigating after a vehicle struck and killed a school security officer near Joe T. Robinson Elementary School.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A school security guard with the Pulaski County Special School District (PCSSD) died after being fatally hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on the first day of school.

Victor Montgomery was directing traffic on Highway 10/Cantrell Road between Robinson High School and Robinson Elementary during drop-off time when a vehicle traveling westbound struck him and dragged him several yards before coming to a stop.

A PCSSD employee on the scene immediately called 911, and Officer Montgomery was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away.

"These PCSSD security personnel put their life on the line by standing in these roads to direct traffic and they may not have LRPD or Arkansas State Police written on their chest but they should still be taken just as seriously," said Jessica Duff, communications director for PCSSD.

Duff confirmed that the driver was apprehended following the incident.

“Officer Montgomery may be gone but he will not be forgotten,” said Dr. Jay Pickering, principal of Joe T. Robinson High School. “Paw Paw will forever be in our hearts and the halls of Robinson High.”

PCSSD released the following statement regarding the incident:

"PCSSD is very upset and saddened that this accident happened. It is imperative for motorists to slow down in school zones. There are three schools within walking distance of each other in this area of Highway 10/Cantrell Road. There is absolutely no reason for any motorist to drive above the speed limit in this area any time of day, much less during school drop off and pick up time. This could have been avoided if motorists were more attentive and aware of their surroundings while driving in school zones.

Officer Montgomery has been with PCSSD for seven years, all spent in the Robinson area serving Robinson High School and assisting with traffic at the elementary school. We’re all neighbors out in the Robinson community. This could have been prevented with mindful driving and paying more attention in our school zones."