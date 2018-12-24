CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police responded to a three-vehicle accident around 10:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Rodd Field Road and SPID.

According to officers at the scene, the driver of an SUV was heading east on SPID and ran the red light at Rodd Field Road, causing the crash. That driver received a citation.

Another driver involved in the accident was taken to Bay Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

