CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday evening a stretch of I-37 will undergo some scheduled maintenance work that will require a lane closure, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

From 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, one northbound lane of I-37 just north of Sharpsburg Road will be closed. Drivers are cautioned use avoid the area if possible and pay extra attention for workers.

