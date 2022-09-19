Overnight closures affect Highway 358 traffic this week

The closures, which are detailed below, run from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on different nights this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Highway 358 (S. Padre Island Dr.) will be closed overnight from Ayers St. to Airline Rd. for work related to the Ramp Reversal Project.

The Texas Department of Transportation said repairs are needed before final paving and striping can occur on the project, which is planned for later this fall.

Closure details

SH 358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

9 p.m. Sunday (9/18) until 6 a.m. Monday (9/19): All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Ayers to Staples Street. All eastbound drivers will exit at Ayers and continue on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road. The SH 358 eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll Lane to Staples Street will be also closed, but drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Staples.

All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Ayers to Staples Street. 9 p.m. Monday (9/19) until 6 a.m. Tuesday (9/20): All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Ayers to Airline Road. All eastbound drivers will exit at Ayers and continue on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road. The SH 358 eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll Lane to Airline will be also closed, but drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Rodd Field Road.

All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Ayers to Airline Road. Tuesday (9/20) through Thursday (9/23), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night: All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from the Weber to Airline. All eastbound drivers will exit at Weber and continue on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road. The SH 358 eastbound entrance ramps from Weber to Airline will be also closed, but drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Rodd Field.

All eastbound mainlanes will be closed from the Weber to Airline.

SH 286/SH 358 Flyover Closures

Sunday (9/18) and Monday (9/19), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights: The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH 286 (Crosstown) to eastbound SH 358 will be closed.

Northbound SH 286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH 358 may use the Holly exit and travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road. On Sunday, the eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll to Staples will be closed, but drivers may enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Airline. On Monday, the SH 358 eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll Lane to Airline will be closed, but drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Rodd Field Road.



Southbound SH 286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH 358 may exit at Holly, use the turnaround, and travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road. On Sunday, the eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll to Staples will be closed, but drivers may enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Airline. On Monday, the SH 358 eastbound entrance ramps from Carroll Lane to Airline will be closed, but drivers may re-enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Rodd Field Road.



SH 358 Westbound Airline Road Exit Ramp Closure

Sunday (9/18) through Tuesday (9/20), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night: The westbound Airline exit ramp will be closed. Drivers may use the Staples exit ramp as an alternative exit, use the turnaround, and continue on the SH 358 eastbound frontage road to Airline.

