CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department warned drivers Monday afternoon to use caution in the area of State Highway 358 northbound at the I-37 flyover due to several weather related accidents.

CCPD said one lane had to be closed down as of around 12:20 p.m.

Police advise that drivers "PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE SLOW DOWN and use caution," and to find another route if possible.

