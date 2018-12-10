CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Starting next week, northbound and southbound lanes of Port Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the I-37 and Port intersection.

The lane reductions and closures begin Monday and will last through March.

The closures are needed as part of the Harbor Bridge Project and the reconstruction of the Port Avenue bridge. Frontage roads will still be open, but drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and slow down in work zones.

