Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Some of Corpus Christ's busy streets are undergoing significant changes as road crews work on converting downtown streets from one-way to two-way thoroughfares.

The changes are part of a bond project approved by voters in 2008 and 2012.

A large portion of Chaparral Street between Coopers Alley and I-37 will soon be two-way as part of a plan to improve a major roadway in the central business district.

Starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, Chaparral Street from Coopers Alley to IH 37 will be closed for street striping, traffic signal and signage adjustments. The closure will last for 24 hours.

The City reminds drivers they will not be able to park within the closed sections of Chaparral Street.

Chaparral Street will reopen at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, following the Downtown Management District ribbon-cutting ceremony.

