Plan ahead; Power line replacement in Refugio County will lead to road closures

Crews with AEP Texas will be closing roads along Hwy 77 near the San Antonio River as they work to replace power lines for area residents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're traveling north through Refugio County, be sure to keep an eye out for road closures in the area. AEP Texas will be temporarily closing roads as they replace power lines over the next few months.

Crews will be starting work on Tuesday, Apr. 5 through Apr. 11 along Highway 77, south of the San Antonio River. Work will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day, as weather permits.

These replacements should ensure safe and reliable power for area customers.

