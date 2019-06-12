CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Engineering Services will host a public meeting for the construction phase of Bond 2018, Proposition A, Frio/Hacala/Dorado Street from Greenwood Drive to Martin Street improvement project.

Improvements for this project includes the rehabilitation of the existing 2-lane corridor with new pavement, sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, and utility upgrades. Consideration will be given to better align the pavement widths of Frio, Dorado, and Hacala with increased widths to both Dorado and Hacala.

The public is invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Los Encinos Elementary School, 1826 Frio Street, beginning at 5:30 p.m. A short presentation will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3837, (48 hours) in advance.

For more information media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com

