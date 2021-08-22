Instillation of drainage systems will resort in a temporary road closure

The roadwork is expected to begin south of the Beasley Road intersection.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A full road closure is expected to take place on August 23, on Laguna Shores Road. The roadwork is expected to begin south of the Beasley Road intersection.

The purpose of the roadwork is to install a waterline and drainage systems across Laguna Shores Road. Access will be provided from the intersection of Hustlin’ Hornet south to Beasley Road.

This access will allow residents to turn right to access Beasley Road. However, residents who live south of Beasley Road will have to access the road through Glenoak Drive or Caribbean Drive.