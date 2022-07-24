Temporary road closures in Corpus Christi this week

Staples St. and US 181 will have some temporary closures due to construction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some traffic updates to be aware of as we return to work this week. Staples St. and US 181 will have some temporary closures due to construction.

Staples St. closures:

City contractors will apply new asphalt to five lanes on Staples St. from Carmel Parkway to Autotown Dr.

Construction for that project will be going on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will last for up to two weeks.

While two-way traffic will remain open, there will be daily single-lane closures in the westbound lanes.

US 181 closures:

Harbor Bridge Project construction will cause temporary closures on all southbound US 181 lanes between Beach Ave. and Burleson St.

Drivers will be detoured at the Beach Ave. exit and will follow the W Causeway Blvd. Frontage Rd. to reenter US 181 past Burleson St.

These closures will be in effect Monday from 9 a.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

