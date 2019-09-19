CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi provides weekly a list of planned road closures due to construction projects that are underway around the city. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergencies or other events.

Below is a list of road closures from Sept. 14-21:

South Staples Street (CobbFendley)

Contractors will be implementing various nightly temporary lane closures between Baldwin Blvd and Blevins Street. The work will take place from 6 pm to 6 am and is expected to last approximately 3 weeks.

Airline Road (Bay LTD)

Contractors will be implementing nightly temporary lane closures on both directions of Airline Road between Williams Drive and Holly Road. Nightly lane closures will reduce traffic to two lanes, one lane for each direction, starting at 6:30 pm to 6:00 am for several weeks.

Old Robstown Road – Highway 44 to Leopard Street (E13098, Bond 2014)

The newly installed traffic signal at Old Robstown Road and Up River Road has been activated and is in operation. Traffic approaching the intersection should be prepared to stop, use caution proceeding through the intersection and watch for motorists who may not realize the traffic signal is in operation.

Construction continues as final punch list items are addressed. Various lane closures may be required. The contractor estimates another month to complete the items on punch list items on this project.

Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014)

Rodd Field Road between Brook Road and Airline Road/Slough Road has been converted to ONE WAY northbound.

Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue passed the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Motorists should be aware of the newly installed ALL WAY STOP at the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Brook Road.

The Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard intersection remain closed. Traffic traveling along Yorktown Boulevard will continue through the Rodd Field Road / Airline Road extension detour.

Yorktown Boulevard – Everhart Road to Staples Street (E130196, Bond 2014)

The traffic signal at Yorktown Boulevard and Everhart Road has been activated and is in operation. Traffic approaching the intersection should be prepared to stop, use caution proceeding through the intersection and watch for motorists who may not realize the traffic signal is in operation.

Construction along this stretch of Yorktown Boulevard continues as final punch list items are addressed. Various lane closures may be required. The contractor estimates another 5 weeks to complete the other punch list items on this project.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Construction progresses on Flato Road as contractors continue working on installing underground utilities along this stretch of road. Flato Road will continue as ONE WAY southbound only between Agnes Street and Bates Road. Construction warning signs and detour signs will guide traffic around the closure. Northbound traffic on Flato Road at the Bear Lane intersection will be open to local traffic only.

Bates Road will continue to be closed to all traffic at Flato Road. Traffic needing to travel eastbound on Bates Road to get to Flato Road will continue to follow the detour in place to guide them around the closure. Bates Road, between North Padre Island Drive and Flato Road, will be open to local traffic only.

Gollihar Road – Weber Road to Staples Street (E13087, Bond 2014)

Traffic traveling westbound on Gollihar Road will continue being reduced to one lane and continue following the detour in place guiding them around the Gollihar Road/ Weber Road intersection closure.

Traffic traveling eastbound on Gollihar Road will continue following the detour in place to guide them around the Gollihar Road/ Weber Road intersection closure. Gollihar Road, between Carroll Lane and the intersection closure, will be open to local traffic only.

Northbound and southbound Weber Road will continue as two lanes through the Gollihar intersection. Motorists should be aware of the left-turn restriction at this intersection.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll lane continues as one way southbound between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Traffic traveling northbound will continue following the detour in place to guide them around the Carroll Lane one way only limits.

Staples Street – Kostoryz Road to Brawner Parkway (E12095, Bond 2012)

Traffic traveling northbound and southbound on Staples Street will continue as two lanes between Kostoryz Road and Texan Trail.

Kostoryz Road will continue with one left turn lane during this phase.

North Beach Area Road Improvements & Area Beautification (E12127/ E12129, Bond 2012)

Construction on North Shoreline Boulevard continues with various lane closures within the work zone. An updated construction timeline has construction completion set for late August or early September.

Artesian Street (Tracker Energy Services – Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation)

Utility contractors have temporary closures on Artesian Street between Antelope Street and Buffalo Street. Traffic traveling in this area will need to seek alternate routes.

Construction is estimated to take 2 months.

Poth Street (Strike LLC)

Contractors will continue to implement temporary street closures at the intersection of Poth Street and Tribble Lane. Street closures will be done only when large haul trucks are moving out of private property onto the roadway. Intermediate street closures are expected to last a month.

Staples Street (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue daily temporary lane closures on northbound Staples Street between Brawner Parkway and Anderson Street. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for weeks and will be done daily between 8 am and 4:30 pm.

Morgan Avenue (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue closures on Morgan Avenue reducing traffic to one lane for each direction. Travel lanes for each direction will be established on the eastbound lanes. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for several months.

Everhart Road (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue implementing daily temporary lane closures on northbound Everhart Road between Shanen Boulevard and Bonner Drive. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for a month and will be done daily between 8 am and 4 pm.

Slough Road (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue implementing daily temporary lane closures on Slough Road reducing traffic to one lane, for both directions, between Rodd Field Road and Pennine Way. Flaggers will assist motorists around the work zone. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for several weeks and will be done daily between 8 am and 7 pm.

Holly Road (AEP)

Through the end of August, contractors will continue performing utility work on Holly Road between Lexington Road and Ennis Joslin Road. During this time there will be various lane closures based on the contractor’s operations. Flaggers will assist motorists around the work zone during construction hours.

Belmeade Drive (Clark Pipeline Services – IDIQ Utility Relocation)

Daily temporary lane closures will continue on Belmeade Street, between Orms Drive and Stratton Drive, reducing vehicular traffic down to one lane for both directions.

Street Preventive Maintenance Program (SPMP) / Residential Street Rebuild Project (RSRP)

The following Streets are being repaired as part of the City’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program or Residential Street Rebuild Project programs. Motorists are encouraged to be aware of the ongoing construction at these locations:

SPMP

North Carancahua Street – Lipan Street to Coopers Alley.

Cimarron Boulevard – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown

Doddridge Street – Ocean Drive to Santa Fe Street

First National Drive – South Padre Island Drive to Compton Road

Flour Bluff Drive – Glenoak Drive to Purdue Road

Glasgow Drive – Timbergate Drive to Ridge Stone Drive

Louisiana Street – Santa Fe Street to Ocean Drive

Robert Drive – Alameda Street to Junior Terrace

Rodd Field Road – South Padre Island Drive to McArdle Road

RSRP

Acacia Drive – Mueller Street to Interstate Highway 37

Alameda Street-Rio Vista Drive – Waverly Drive to Alameda Street

Bois D Arc Place – Greenwood Drive to Black Jack Place

Fleet Avenue – Beechcraft Avenue to Ryan Street

Harriett Drive – Prescott Street to Vestal Street

Lake Tahoe Drive – Sun Valley Drive to Snowbird Drive

Lancaster Drive – Leopard Street to Mueller Street

Moravian Drive – McArdle Road to South Padre Island Drive

Leigh Drive – Villa Drive to Breckenridge Drive

O’Hara Drive – Mc Alpin Drive to West Shea Parkway

Snowbird Drive - Lake Tahoe Drive to Sun Valley Drive

Yukon Drive – Jordan Drive to Brazos Drive

Zaragoza Street – Guatemozin Street to Airport Road

Driscoll Drive – North Naylor Circle to Kenwood Drive

Kenwood Drive – Old Robstown Road to West Longview Street.

For a map of the Citywide Active Street Improvement Projects, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: