Road closures to expect for the Buc Days Night Parade

Corpus Christi Police shut down streets that intersect with the parade route earlier at 4:00 p.m. Additional roads will be shut down at 6:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be several roads in the downtown area that will be closed Saturday night for the Buc Days Night Parade.

Anyone looking to make their way to the area is encouraged to use Port Ave. to access the Buc Days Carnival and parking at Whataburger Field. The Hooks do have a game tonight, so expect some delays if you're in the area.

As for the parade route, Corpus Christi Police shut down streets that intersect with the parade route earlier at 4:00 p.m. Additional roads will be shut down at 6:00 p.m.

Police will also be designating several streets as emergency lanes and the public is asked to clear the streets and intersections by 7:15 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.