CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a rollover accident at the intersection of 5th St. and Morgan Ave.

According to Corpus Christi Police, a red sedan was hit by another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the red sedan to roll two or three times before coming to a rest. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle, and firefighters had to use the Jaws Of Life to free them.

CCPD tells 3News that the driver of the vehicle hit the red sedan and then left the scene on foot, and attempted to hide in a nearby neighborhood.

The suspect was described as wearing red pants and an ugly Christmas sweater.

Authorities were able to find the suspect, and arrest him shortly after fleeing the scene of the accident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: