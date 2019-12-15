CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) ramp reversal project, overnight closures are scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 17, for two SH 358 eastbound mainlanes, SH 286 flyovers to eastbound SH 358, the Kostoryz Road intersection at the eastbound frontage road and the eastbound exit ramp to Kostoryz.

The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and are necessary for overpass widening work. All work is weather permitting.

Details of the closures are:

SH 358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Two SH 358 eastbound mainlanes will be closed at Kostoryz for overpass widening activities. All eastbound traffic will merge into one left lane. The Kostoryz exit ramp also will be closed. Motorists may exit at Weber Road, use the turnaround, continue west through the Kostoryz intersection, use the turnaround at Ayers Street, and travel eastbound on the frontage road to Kostoryz.



SH 286/SH 358 Flyover Closures

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The flyovers from northbound and southbound SH 286 (Crosstown) to eastbound SH 358 will be closed for overpass widening activities at the Kostoryz bridge. All northbound SH 286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH 358 may take the Holly Road exit, travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Kostoryz intersection and enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz. All southbound SH 286 drivers wishing to access eastbound SH 358 may take the Holly Road exit, use the turnaround at Holly, travel north on the SH 286 frontage road to the SH 358 eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Kostoryz intersection and enter the eastbound SH 358 mainlanes after Kostoryz.



Kostoryz Road Intersection Closure

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Kostoryz Road at the eastbound frontage road will be closed under the SH 358 overpass for overpass widening activities. Northbound traffic on Kostoryz will detour to the eastbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Weber, then take the westbound frontage road to Kostoryz. Southbound traffic on Kostoryz will detour to the westbound frontage road, take the turnaround at Ayers Street, then take the eastbound frontage road to Kostoryz.

SH 358 Eastbound and Westbound Frontage Road Closures

Sunday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 20, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. daily: One eastbound frontage road lane will be closed in various locations between Kostoryz and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

Sunday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 20, daily and nightly: One westbound SH 358 frontage road lane will be closed just west of the Carroll Lane intersection for work on overhead sign structure supports. The entrance ramp from Carroll Lane will remain open. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will remain open at all times.

SH 358 Turnaround Closures

Until further notice: The SH 358 eastbound-to-westbound and westbound-to-eastbound frontage road turnarounds at Kostoryz Road and Carroll Lane will be closed for overpass widening work. Drivers may instead make left turns at these intersections, which will remain open.

Motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_CRP, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.

