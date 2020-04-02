SINTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an alert Tuesday to motorists around the Sinton area.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until 4:30 p.m., the intersection of U.S. Highway 181 and State Highway 188 east of Sinton is scheduled to be closed.

Crews will be pouring a concrete slab for a new overpass.

Traffic will be diverted to crossovers north and south of the intersection.

If your travels take you to the area, you will need to allow for extra time and expect delays.

