CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who regularly take Slough Road on Corpus Christi's southside can soon expect the road to be reduced to one-way traffic, and it could last several months.

According to the City of Corpus Christi, Slough Road between Fred's Folly Drive and Rodd Field Road will become a one-way road as part of the City's Slough Road reconstruction project. Officials said access to Slough Road from the Rodd Field intersection will be prohibited, and the traffic change is expected to last for several months.

The traffic change is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 6, depending on the weather.

In order for drivers to access Slough Road, they will need to use Brooke Road and Ametrine Drive. There will be signs in place to guide drivers along the detour routes.

