Contractors will be preparing the road for an upcoming water main replacement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers can expect a delay Sunday if they're heading west on the SPID frontage road as City of Corpus Christi contractors reduce traffic to two lanes.

From 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, the right lane of the westbound frontage road between Everhart and Weber roads will be closed. Contractors will be preparing the road for an upcoming water main replacement.