Lane closures on SPID Monday to Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors are planning nighttime closures next week on portions of the eastbound mainlanes.

Workers will also temporarily close the Kostoryz Road, Weber Road, and Everhart Road entrance ramps.

The closures are necessary for TxDOT contractors to move temporary barrier and continue building the permanent center barrier in between the eastbound and westbound mainlanes.

Closures details include:

SH 358 Eastbound Mainlane and Ramp Closures

Monday (1/24) through Wednesday (1/26), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly: All eastbound SH 358 mainlanes will be closed at Everhart. Drivers will exit at Everhart, continue on the frontage road, and may re-enter the mainlanes after Staples Street.

The eastbound entrance ramps from Weber and Everhart will also be closed during this time. Drivers may enter eastbound SH 358 after Staples.

9 p.m. Thursday (1/27) to 6 a.m. Friday (1/28): All easttbound SH 358 mainlanes will be closed at Weber. Drivers will exit at Weber, continue on the frontage road, and may re-enter the mainlanes after Staples

The eastbound entrance ramps from Kostoryz, Weber, and Everhart will also be closed during this time. Drivers may enter eastbound SH 358 after Staples.

Meanwhile, these recurring closures continue:

SH 358 Eastbound Frontage Road

Daytime and nighttime single-lane closures will continue on the eastbound frontage road at various locations between Ayers Street and Airline Road. Driveway access to all businesses and properties will always remain open.

SH 358 Turnarounds

Turnarounds between Ayers and Nile Drive may close as needed. Drivers may instead make left turns at the intersection which will remain open.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the SH 358 Ramp Reversal Project, motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.

