Years-long SPID Ramp Reversal Project nearing completion

According to TxDOT, the 50 million dollar project is about 85% complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The $50 million Ramp Reversal Project is nearing completion after four years.

The project spans from north of Leopard street to just east of Flour Bluff Drive. According to TxDOT, the goal of this entire project has been to reconstruct several entrance and exit ramps to improve safety and mobility.

The project also includes lighting and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) improvements.

If you've been driving along SPID recently you may have noticed new white stripping along the main lanes, those are a sign that completion is near.

"We're probably 85 to 90 percent complete on that,” said Rickey Dailey with TxDOT. “We expect to be completed by the late summer it could be a little earlier, but of course weather down here with hurricane season we hope we get good weather and clear out.”

TxDOT says once that's completed, they will come back and resurface the main lanes and then final striping will take place.

Dailey adds that eastbound on Everhart there was traffic backing up onto the main lanes and now that traffic is over on the frontage road which he says is a significant improvement for safety and mobility.