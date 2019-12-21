CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is pausing all lane closures associated with the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) ramp reversal project between Ayers Street and Nile Drive next week for the Christmas holiday.

Construction activities are scheduled to resume Monday, Dec. 30.

The speed limit remains 55 mph on the main lanes and 40 mph on the frontage road during this time.

Motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_CRP, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “SH 358 Reconstruction”) for project information and to subscribe to email updates.

For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@TxDOT.gov or (361) 808-2544.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: