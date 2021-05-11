Street closures and traffic impacts around the Coastal Bend

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving, and follow all signs as posted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi there will be a series of road closures that could impact motorists and pedestrians.

The street closures listed below are subject to change if circumstances such as weather or emergency work take place.

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is also reduced to one lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to SPID (southbound direction only).

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street is closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road of SPID.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left-turn lane and median openings are closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street is CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to Gollihar Road – Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, is closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left-turn lane is closed.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when driving, and follow all signs as posted.

