CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers need to be alert as road work continues as part of Corpus Christi's New Harbor Bridge Project.

From 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday, the main lanes of I-37 between Tancahua Street and the Crosstown Expressway will be closed. These closures will occur nightly through Sunday, Jan. 13.

There will be traffic detours in place, however frontage roads will remain open.