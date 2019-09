CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Monday that a stretch of Peoples Street will be closing temporarily as work crews perform some emergency repairs.

Starting Monday, Peoples Street will be closed from North Chaparral Street to North Water Street as crews make the repairs, weather permitting. The work will continue until the repairs are complete.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and find alternate routes if possible.

