CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Friday, Oct. 4, northbound Everhart Road will be reduced to a single lane between Curtis Clark Drive and SPID during the day.

The City of Corpus Christi the lane closure is part of a project separate from the ongoing Everhart Road Project.

The lane closure, which will be in place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day, will begin about 400 feet north of Curtis Clark Drive and will end just short of the freeway. The work is expected to last a week.

Drivers are remind to use caution while driving through work zones, and expect delays due to construction.

