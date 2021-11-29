Traffic accident from Claride to Webb St results in road closure.

According to information provided by the Nueces County Emergency Service District 2, NAS Drive from Claride to Webb St. is closed due to a traffic accident requiring rescue. Traffic is being diverted.
Authorities are currently assessing the situation and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
