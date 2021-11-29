x
Traffic accident from Claride to Webb St results in road closure.

Traffic is currently being diverted.
Credit: KIII TV

According to information provided by the Nueces County Emergency Service District 2, NAS Drive from Claride to Webb St. is closed due to a traffic accident requiring rescue. Traffic is being diverted.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation and 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

