Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The City of Corpus Christi Traffic Engineering office is advising residents Tuesday about a traffic change being implemented in the Coastal Bend.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday the Northbound Shoreline Boulevard will be reduced to one lane from Coopers Alley to Lawrence Street.

The City reminds drivers to use caution when driving near the work zone and follow detour signs.

Motorists should expect delays and if possible, seek alternate routes or avoid the area.

Access to local driveways will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

For more information on traffic updates, please contact traffic engineering at 361-826-3547.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII