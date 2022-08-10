Traffic changes at new Carroll High School

For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday.

For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry.

The school added that there will be staff on hand to assist drivers as people learn the best ways to get around the new campus.

Students at Carroll High School spent their first full day in the new building Tuesday The new building boasts bigger classrooms, spacious cafeterias, state-of-the-art libraries, science labs and computer labs. The new improvements were made possible by the 2018 Bond.

