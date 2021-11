All lanes on the 5900 Block of SPID WB and Airline are closed due to a traffic crash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department all lanes on the 5900 block of SPID at Airline are closed due to a traffic crash.

Motorists are expected to experience delays in the area, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

3News will keep you updated as the story unfolds and new information becomes available.