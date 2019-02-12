CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police began diverting traffic Monday afternoon as crews worked to free an 18-wheeler that became stuck in a sinkhole at the intersection of Waldron and Compton roads.

A 3News viewer shared footage from the scene as an H-E-B truck got its front passenger-side tire stuck in a deep, water filled sinkhole near the curb. City crews coned off the area and Apollo Towing was called to the scene to help free the truck.

