TRAFFIC: Travel lane adjustments on Leopard Street

Travel lanes will remain one lane, each direction, now on the newly constructed eastbound passage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adjustments are coming to Leopard Street from Palm Dr. to Nueces Bay Blvd. (Bond 2018).

Beginning Monday, Jan. 17th, travel lanes will shift to the newly constructed stretch of Leopard Street.

These lanes will remain one lane in each direction, now along the south side of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Blvd. and Palm Dr.

The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard is also being opened to traffic.

Additional temporary intersection closures will be put in place along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

