BEAUMONT, Texas — A pickup truck caught fire and exploded during an accident on I-10 in Beaumont early Sunday morning.

The accident shutdown I-10 eastbound for an hour around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Preliminary reports indicate that a truck rear-ended another vehicle and caught fire, Beaumont Fire-Rescue District Chief Russell Bryan said.

The truck hit the liftgate of a non CDL box truck, Malcom Byron said. Byron said he was a passenger in the box truck headed to Atlanta. Their trip was delayed by the accident, he said.

Byron said the driver of the truck was speeding and estimates he was going 80-90 mph when the pickup hit the box truck.

Magnesium and aluminum burning in the truck sparked the intense flames, Bryan said. Beaumont Police directed traffic while Beaumont Fire-Rescue put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and both parties refused medical treatment, Bryan said.

