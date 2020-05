CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police had to close off a section of Kostoryz Road at Brawner Parkway to traffic just before 9 a.m. Wednesday due to a two-vehicle accident.

According to police, the crash happened in the 4100 block of Kostoryz Road.

One of the vehicles involved reportedly ran over a gas meter, causing it to leak. The area was closed off to drivers.

3News will keep you updated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: