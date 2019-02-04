CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews were called to an accident that resulted in a spill Tuesday morning on Highway 358 near Ayers.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 9:45 a.m. when a driver pulling a trailer lost control of his vehicle while heading east on Highway 358. The driver crashed into the barrels on the side of the road and tried to correct, causing his trailer to hit the barrels and come loose.

The trailer was carrying a tank of asphalt sealant, which spilled along the shoulder of the roadway. TxDOT crews were called to the scene to clean up the spill.

Police said the driver could face some fines from TxDOT for damages.