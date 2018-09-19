ROCKPORT, Texas (Kiii News) — Texas Department of Transportation crews were out Wednesday morning on State Highway 35 in Rockport working to get water off the road and install a brand new Aqua Dam in preparation for more rainfall.

TxDOT crews from Rockport, Beeville and Pharr took part in the job. They began by unrolling 250-foot long sections of Aqua Dam along the side of State Highway 35, attaching each section end-to-end before pumping the Aqua Dam full of water. The goal is to prevent more water from pooling onto the road if more rain comes into the area.

Crews will then begin pumping standing water that's already on State Highway 35 off the road to clear the lane of traffic.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII