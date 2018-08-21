Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Bend drivers can expect some new road closures beginning Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation has revised this week's scheduled closures of the westbound SPID off-ramp to Airline Road as improvements continue on the freeway.

The ramp closures were initially scheduled to start Tuesday, and now the off-ramp is currently expected to be closed from approximately 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday as crews work on installing some new lighting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII