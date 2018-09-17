REFUGIO COUNTY (Kiii News) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the following roads have been closed in Refugio County.

FM 629: closed from FM 136 to 1360,

FM 2511: closed from FM 136 to FM 1360, southeast of Woodsboro.

FM 1360: closed from Farm Spur 1360 to FM 136,

FM 136: closed from Farm Spur 1360 to FM 2678 in Woodsboro.

You can find the latest on road conditions and closures at drivetexas.org, or call 1-800-452-9292.

