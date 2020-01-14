CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents got to voice their ideas Monday on improving the area in the SEA District of downtown Corpus Christi.

The City's Engineering Services Department showcased design plans looking to make downtown more pedestrian friendly around the American Bank Center. It was the second meeting that has been hosted to determine what people want to see in the area.

"You have lots of people having to walk from venues to their vehicles," Engineering Services Director Jeff Edmonds said. "This is to make that safer and more accommodating for the pedestrians."

The improvements were approved as part of the 2012 bond package. Construction is expected to begin soon.

