VERMONT, USA — *insert clapping hands emoji* Vermont may be the first state in the U.S. to allow emojis to appear on license plates.

State Rep. Rebecca White introduced the bill to the state's house committee on transportation Wednesday. If enacted, it would allow drivers to add one of six emojis to their license plate when registering a car in Vermont.

The bill does not mention which emojis people would be available to pick from.

The symbols would be an addition to the plates and not a replacement of any numbers or letters assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles or those chosen by the car owner on personalized plates.

