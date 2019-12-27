CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the road construction coming up around the city of Corpus Christi, it is always better to be prepared.

3News has provided a list of road closures for December 21 to January 3.

ROAD CLOSURES:

*NEW* Carroll Lane – Lynwood Lane to Lariat Lane (Street Operations IDIQ)

Beginning December 30, 2019, Carroll Lane between Lynnwood Lane and Lariat Lane will be reduced to one lane for both directions. Flagmen will guide traffic around the work area. Daily lane closures will be implemented between 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM and are estimated to take one (1) week.

*NEW* Staples Street – 10th Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Street Operations IDIQ)

Beginning December 23, 2019, Southbound Staples Street between 10th Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be reduced to one lane. Daily lane closures will be implemented between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and are estimated to take one (1) week.

*NEW* Ocean Drive – Claremore Street to Waverly Drive (Street Operations IDIQ)

Beginning Thursday, January 2, 2020, City Contractors will be performing pavement repairs along the southbound lanes of Ocean Drive between Claremore Street and Waverly Drive. In order to perform these repairs, southbound motorists will be reduced to one lane and temporarily shifted to the east side (northbound lanes) of Ocean Drive between the project limits. Northbound Ocean Drive will also be reduced to one lane and will temporarily convert two-way traffic between the project limits. The temporary lane shift is expected to last three (3) weeks.

*UPDATE* Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Beginning Friday, December 20, 2019, the east side intersection closure at Bonner Drive and Everhart Road will be removed opening the intersection back to eastbound and westbound through traffic. Left turns for both northbound and southbound Everhart Road traffic will still be restricted at the intersection.

Northbound and Southbound traffic will continue as one lane for both directions on the west side (southbound lanes) between Bonner Drive and Holly Road.

Northbound traffic on Everhart Road will be allowed to make left turns at the Holly Road intersection. Left turns from Southbound Everhart Road will still be restricted.

The right turn lane on Holly Road will continue to be closed but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

*UPDATE* Rodd Field Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Yorktown Boulevard (E15112, Bond 2014)

Contractors will be performing utility installations at the intersection of Brooke Road at Rodd Field Road beginning Thursday, December 26, 2019, through Saturday, December 28, 2019. This work may affect traffic operations at the intersection. Flagmen will guide traffic around the work zone, as necessary. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid any delays.

Rodd Field Road between Brooke Road and Airline Road/Slough Road remains ONE WAY northbound. Traffic traveling southbound on Rodd Field Road is being detoured onto Saratoga Boulevard to Airline Road. Only local traffic should continue past the intersection of Rodd Field Road and Saratoga Boulevard.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction along Yorktown Boulevard at the intersection of Rodd Field Road. “STOP” signs are installed to allow the intersection to operate as an all-way “STOP” condition. This traffic control requires a closure of Bay Drive at the intersection at Yorktown Boulevard.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll lane continues as one way southbound between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Construction progresses on Flato Road as contractors continue working on installing underground utilities along this stretch of road. Flato Road will continue as ONE WAY southbound only between Agnes Street and Bates Road. Construction warning signs and detour signs will guide traffic around the closure. Northbound traffic on Flato Road at the Bear Lane intersection will be open to local traffic only.

Bates Road will continue to be closed to all traffic at Flato Road. Traffic needing to travel eastbound on Bates Road to get to Flato Road will continue to follow the detour in place to guide them around the closure. Bates Road, between North Padre Island Drive and Flato Road, will be open to local traffic only.

Holly Road – Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Traffic is reduced to only one-lane, one-way traffic in the eastbound direction between Rodd Field Road and Ennis Joslin. Contractors will be performing various intermittent closures of streets intersecting Holly Road to install utility and stormwater infrastructure.

North Beach Area Road Improvements & Area Beautification (E12127/ E12129, Bond 2012)

Construction on North Shoreline Boulevard continues with various lane closures within the work zone.

Slough Road – Rodd Field Road to Amethyst (18042A, Type B)

Slough Road will continue as ONE-WAY traffic (westbound) between Boomerang Drive and Pennine Way. Local traffic traveling eastbound will be detoured at Boomerang Drive. One-way traffic flow is expected to last several months.

Ametrine Drive is open to traffic.

Staples Street – Kostoryz Road to Brawner Parkway (E12095, Bond 2012)

Northbound and Southbound traffic has been shifted to the east side of Staples Street between Kostoryz Road and Texan Trail. Motorists traveling on Staples Street will continue as two lanes during the traffic switch. Left turns from northbound Staples Street, at the intersection of Kostoryz Road, are still not allowed.

Kostoryz Road, through the Staples Street intersection, is reduced to one lane for each direction.

Water Street – John Sartain Street to Coopers Alley (City Utility IDIQ, IPR South Central)

Both travel lanes along southbound Water Street are closed between John Sartain Street and Coopers Alley to perform wastewater utility work. Southbound traffic is shifted to the east side of Water Street between John Sartain Street and Coopers Alley. Northbound traffic along Water Street is reduced to two lanes, one-way on each direction, from John Sartain Street to Coopers Alley.

This scope of work will require the following additional closures:

Intersection closure of John Sartain Street at Water Street;

Intersection closure of Coopers Alley at Water Street;

Full closure of John Sartain Street from Chaparral Street to Water Street.

John Sartain Street - Water Street to Shoreline Boulevard (City Utility IDIQ, IPR South Central)

John Sartain Street between Water Street and Shoreline Boulevard is closed to perform wastewater utility work. This closure is related to ongoing wastewater utility work along Water Street.

Benys Road (Strike LLC)

Contractors will be implementing a temporary lane closure from Clifton Drive to Hall Avenue, as needed, to assist with off-site work. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic. This closure is expected to last approximately 2 months.

Ft Worth Street- (AEP)

Contractors will temporarily close the northbound lane of Ft Worth Street between Stirman Street and Cullen Street. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic around the closure. Work will begin at 8 a.m and end at 4 p.m. This closure is expected to last several weeks.

Glenoak Drive- Flour Bluff Drive to Waldron Road (AEP)

Contractors will be implementing temporary lane closures on the eastbound lane of Glenoak Drive. Flaggers will be present to guide drivers around the closures. This work will begin at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work is expected to last a couple of months.

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility contractors will continue to implement the following lane closures.

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.

Northbound Greenwood Drive: The center turn lane will be closed starting 600-feet south of the South Padre Island Drive intersection and continue as two lanes through the intersection.

Howard Street (AT&T)

Contractors will continue to implement a one-lane closure, westbound, from Culberson Street to Coke Street. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic around the closure. Closure is expected to last several weeks.

Morgan Avenue (AEP)

Westbound and Eastbound Morgan Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane, at various locations, between South Staples Street and Crosstown Expressway.

7963 Sedwick Rd (Strike LLC)

Contractors will continue to implement a temporary lane closure, as needed, to assist with off-site work. Flaggers should be present to direct traffic.

Staples Street (AEP)

AEP contractors will continue daily temporary lane closures on northbound Staples Street between Brawner Parkway and Anderson Street. Temporary lane closures are estimated to be in place for weeks and will be done daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Additional temporary lane closures will be implemented on the southbound outer lane of South Staples street from Peerman Place to Barracuda Place.

