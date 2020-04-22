CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Wednesday an upcoming road closure at the intersection of Mansions Drive and Rodd Field that drivers will want to plan ahead for.

Starting Thursday, contractors will begin closing that intersection daily as they work to install required street improvements to the east half of Rodd Field Road. Drivers will have to find an alternate route to get around the construction.

This closure will happen daily Monday through Friday until May 1.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of work crews, traffic signs and flaggers in the area.

