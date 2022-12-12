Yorktown closed near mud bridge due to road damage, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown near the Oso Bay mud bridge was shut down Monday due to road damage, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a social media post.
"Until further notice, all through traffic will be closed and an alternate route is recommended," the post said.
Eastbound traffic on Yorktown is being turned around at Krypton Dr. Westbound traffic is being turned around at Arman St.
Those looking to get to Corpus Christi from Flour Bluff or vice versa can always use Highway 358.
In mid-November, the bridge was selected to be replaced under the federal Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program. Work was expected to begin in 2026 on the replacement bridge.
This is developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates.