Airlines issue travel waivers ahead of arctic blast

Airlines are bracing for the potential impact that the arctic blast will have on travelers heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

HOUSTON — Several U.S. airlines have issued travel waivers ahead of the arctic blast expected to sweep across the country bringing wintry weather heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

United Airlines is offering four separate waivers including one in Texas. Other major carriers, including American and Southwest, have issued weather-related waivers as well.

United Airlines Winter Weather Waivers

Texas Winter Weather – Original ticket must have been purchased by Dec 18, 2022, with original travel dates for Dec. 22-25, 2022. The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for United flights departing on or before Dec. 28, 2022, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. The rebooking window is Dec. 22-28, 2022. List of airports included.

East Coast Winter Weather – Original ticket must have been purchased by Dec. 18, 2022, with original travel dates for Dec. 22-25, 2022. The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for United flights departing on or before Dec. 28, 2022, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. The rebooking window is Dec. 22-28, 2022. List of airports included.

Central and Northwest U.S. Winter Weather – Original ticket must have been purchased by Dec. 18, 2022, with original travel dates for Dec. 20-23, 2022. The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for United flights departing on or before Dec. 28, 2022, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. The rebooking window is Dec. 18-28. List of airports included.

Midwest Winter Weather – Original ticket must have been purchased by Dec 17, 2022 with original travel dates for Dec. 21-25, 2022. The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for United flights departing on or before Dec. 30, 2022, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed. The rebooking window is Dec. 18-30. List of airports included.

American Airlines Waiver

Winter Weather in Northeast U.S – Your change fee is waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

Bought your ticket by Dec. 19, 2022

Are scheduled to travel Dec. 22-24, 2022

Can travel Dec. 19-30, 2022

Don't change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Keep in mind changes must be:

Booked by Dec. 24, 2022

Completed within 1 year of original ticket date; the difference in fare may apply

Winter Weather in Midwestern U.S – Your change fee is waived if you:

Your change fee is waived if you:

Are traveling on an American Airlines flight

Are booked in any fare class, including Basic Economy

Bought your ticket by Dec. 19, 2022

Are scheduled to travel Dec. 21 - 23, 2022

Can travel Dec. 19-30, 2022

Don't change your origin or destination city

Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference

Keep in mind changes must be:

Booked by Dec. 23, 2022

Completed within 1 year of original ticket date; difference in fare may apply

Southwest Airlines

JetBlue

The airline issued a Midwest Winter Weather Fee Waiver. They said they will waive change/cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling Dec. 21, 2022, through Dec. 23, 2022, to/from the following cities:

Chicago, IL (ORD)

Kansas City, MO (MCI)

Milwaukee, WI (MKE)

Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (MSP)