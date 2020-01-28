Video game fans will soon be able to eat and sleep inside a hotel themed after a pioneering gaming console.

Atari announced last week that it had granted licensing rights to build Atari Hotels in eight cities around the United States. The first hotel is set to begin construction this year in Phoenix. Other cities with plans to get an Atari Hotel are Austin, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

Atari said the hotels will have an eSport studio, an Atari gaming playground, event spaces, co-working spaces, restaurants, arcade bars, a bakery, a movie theater and a gym. Some of the gaming experiences include virtual and augmented reality.

According to a press release, the hotel development and design is led by GSD Group, the production company behind the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film franchise reboot.

"When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the 'nostalgic and retro meets modern' look and feel we were going for," GSD Group's Napoleon Smith III said to KVUE. "Let's face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?"

