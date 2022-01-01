Here are the new flights taking off from Austin in 2022

Take a look at the new domestic and international flights you can take out of the airport starting this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2022 will have plenty of new destination options with airlines adding both domestic and international flights.

The airport added many flights in 2021, reporting that it added 26 new destinations. Allegiant Airlines expanded its commitment to the area by opening a $75 million base at the South Terminal along with nonstop service to nine cities around the country.

AUS also opened a new TSA checkpoint open in December with three general screening lines just as it saw a record number of travelers through the holidays.

Here are the new destinations you can fly to from Austin in 2022:

The Dallas-based airline said back in September that it was adding nine nonstop routes out of Austin, with more than 20 total flights scheduled to be added in March. In December, it announced that it would add an additional nonstop flight to Oklahoma.

The new daily nonstop routes will go to:

Amarillo, Texas

Charleston, South Carolina

Columbus, Ohio

Midland-Odessa, Texas

Ontario, California

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The airline also plans to start nonstop service to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and seasonal weekly flights to Panama City Beach, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; and Destin, Florida. Southwest travelers will also be able to fly to Cozumel, Mexico starting in June.

A new daily flight from Austin to Albuquerque is set to start on Jan. 4, according to the airline. Seasonal flights to Denver will also become year-round starting in March while Saturday flights to Aspen will become daily for a month from March to April.

American Airlines also began building a new Admirals Club, a private lounge concept that will include seating for more than 250 travelers. It will span 15,000 square feet and will be one of American's largest facilities. The lounge will include a theme that reflects the city's culture with a live music space for local musicians to perform.

A nonstop flight from Austin to Amsterdam in the Netherlands will start in March, but travelers can start booking flights now. The flight was supposed to launch last year, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic previously suspended all of the city's transatlantic flights.